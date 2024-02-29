Nicaragua becomes the first Spanish-speaking nation to officially recognise the Indian Pharmacopoeia

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Nicaragua has become the first Spanish-speaking country to formally acknowledge the Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP) or Indian Pharma standards. This development follows the ratification of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Pharmacopoeia Cooperation between the Governments of India and Nicaragua. The signing ceremony, held in Nicaragua’s capital, witnessed the endorsement of the MoU by Dr. Sumit Seth, the Indian Ambassador to Nicaragua, and Dr. Martha Reyes, Nicaragua’s Minister of Health.

The Memorandum of Understanding underscores a mutual commitment to cooperation in regulating medicines, marking a pivotal stride towards international alignment of pharmaceutical standards. This move is anticipated to strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations in the realm of healthcare, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and resources to elevate medical standards.

The Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP), compiled by the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) under the aegis of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in India, serves as the authoritative compendium of standards for pharmaceuticals. The IP, with its latest edition issued in 2022, encompasses more than 3,000 monographs, delineating precise parameters and testing methodologies for both raw materials and finished pharmaceutical products.