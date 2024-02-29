PM Modi, Mauritius PM Jugnauth inaugurate 6 community projects

PM Narendra Modi and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth inaugurated several key projects, including a new airstrip, St James Jetty, and six community development initiatives on Agalega Island in Mauritius. This event underscores the enduring partnership between the two nations, enhancing connectivity and maritime security in the region. Conducted via video conferencing, the inauguration signifies the deep-rooted ties and mutual commitment to socio-economic progress between India and Mauritius, addressing the demand for improved connectivity to Agalega Island.

The projects hold paramount importance in bolstering maritime security and fostering socio-economic advancement, aligning with the shared vision of both leaders for a more secure and connected Indian Ocean region. This joint endeavor reflects the longstanding development partnership between India and Mauritius, emphasizing mutual growth and prosperity over several decades.