PM Modi Unveils India’s Maiden Hydrogen-Powered Ferry in Kochi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s inaugural hydrogen fuel cell ferry in Kochi, Kerala, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s green initiatives. Developed indigenously and constructed under the Harit Nauka initiative by the Cochin Shipyard, the vessel showcases India’s commitment to sustainable maritime transportation. Designed as a pilot project to demonstrate hydrogen technology’s viability in the maritime sector, the ferry aligns with the government’s environmental objectives.

The fuel cell-powered ferry, boasting zero emissions and noise, stands as an emblem of energy efficiency. Cochin Shipyard emphasized the vessel’s role in mitigating the impacts of global warming. The adoption of green hydrogen as a maritime fuel underscores India’s dedication to achieving a net-zero emission target by 2070. Madhu S. Nair, the Chairman and Managing Director of Cochin Shipyard, led the inauguration session, which also saw the presence of Hibi Eden MP and other dignitaries, reflecting the collaborative efforts driving India’s green transition in the maritime industry.