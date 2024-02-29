Rajinikanth announces new project with Bollywood producer and director Sajid Nadiadwala

Rajinikanth, at the age of 73, displays no indications of decelerating. The Tamil icon possesses a jam-packed film itinerary that could easily overshadow that of many budding actors. Recently, on a Tuesday, he disclosed his involvement in a fresh project alongside Bollywood luminary Sajid Nadiadwala. While the specifics of this venture remain undisclosed, it marks Rajinikanth’s 172nd cinematic endeavor within a career spanning nearly half a century.

Sajid Nadiadwala, on the aforementioned Tuesday, utilized his platform on X to express his profound honor at collaborating with the iconic actor. Sharing a snapshot with Rajinikanth, Sajid articulated, “It’s a genuine honor to join forces with the esteemed @rajinikanth, Sir! Excitement builds as we gear up for this memorable journey together! (sic).”

This collaboration has ignited the curiosity of fans, as it heralds Rajinikanth, a stalwart of Tamil cinema, merging talents with a notable figure from Bollywood. The prospect of Rajinikanth participating in a Hindi film adds an element of anticipation to the mix, compelling audiences to await further developments.

Rajinikanth’s most recent appearance was in the athletic-themed drama Lal Salaam, helmed by his daughter Aishwarya. Released on February 9, the film starred Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in leading roles, with Rajinikanth contributing an extensive cameo. Critical reception to the film was mixed, adding an intriguing layer to Rajinikanth’s cinematic trajectory.