Ramadan 2024: Dubai’s Global Village announces new timings

Dubai: Global Village in Dubai has announced revised opening and closing hours during the holy month of Ramadan. Global Village will now open from 6pm until 2am, as opposed to the regular time of 4 pm to midnight.

Global Village has also launched the Step Challenge, with prizes including Samsung Galaxy mobile phones, Apple, and Samsung smartwatches. Visitors can easily participate in the challenge by just downloading the Global Village mobile app and start strolling around the park. Once they achieve 10,000 steps in a single visit, they’ll automatically qualify for a weekly draw. Winners will be announced every Friday throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

Arabian Orchestra will be played on the Main Stage, performed daily by 30 artists. Musical firework will light up the sky every Friday and Saturday at 9pm. From Friday to Sunday, kids can enjoy a spectacular Arabic puppet show alongside a Ramadan-exclusive take on the Kaleidoscope Show.