Renowned comedian Richard Lewis who starred in Curb Your Enthusiasm, dies at 76

Renowned comedian Richard Lewis, celebrated for his candid exploration of his neuroses through unfiltered monologues, has passed away. Clad perennially in black attire, he was affectionately dubbed ‘The Prince of Pain’ in recognition of his comedic oeuvre and distinctive style.

Lewis, who publicly disclosed his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease in 2023, succumbed to a heart attack at his residence in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening, as confirmed by his publicist Jeff Abraham. He was 76 years old.

A fixture in comedy clubs and late-night television for numerous decades, Lewis carved out memorable roles such as Marty Gold, the romantic lead opposite Jamie Lee Curtis, in the ABC series “Anything But Love,” and the reliably neurotic Prince John in Mel Brooks’ “Robin Hood: Men In Tights.” He experienced a resurgence in popularity with a new generation through his portrayal alongside Larry David in HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

In a poignant tribute, Larry David, a close friend and colleague, reminisced, “Richard and I entered this world mere days apart in the same hospital, and for the majority of my life, he’s been akin to a brother to me. He possessed that rare amalgamation of being both the funniest individual and the kindest soul. However, today he moved me to tears, an act for which I’ll never truly forgive him.”

Recognized by Comedy Central as one of the top 50 stand-up comedians of all time, Lewis also earned a coveted position in GQ magazine’s roster of the 20th Century’s Most Influential Humorists.

Beyond his comedic endeavors, Lewis lent his wit and talents to charitable causes, notably contributing to initiatives such as Comic Relief and Comedy Gives Back. His legacy as a comedian, characterized by his raw honesty and poignant humor, will endure as an indelible mark on the world of comedy.