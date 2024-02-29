Ryan Gosling, Billie Eilish, Osage singers to perform at the Oscars 2024 ceremony

Ryan Gosling is poised to deliver a live performance at the Oscars, a testament to his versatility as an artist. Nominated in the Best Supporting category for his portrayal in “Barbie,” Gosling will take the stage at the March 10 event to perform the poignant power ballad “I’m Just Ken.” This performance marks one of the five songs vying for the prestigious Best Song Oscar.

In addition to Gosling’s anticipated performance, the Academy has revealed that Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas will grace the stage to perform another track from “Barbie” titled “What Was I Made For?” This introspective piece adds another layer of depth to the evening’s musical lineup.

Further diversifying the musical offerings, Scott George and the Osage Singers will present “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon,” showcasing the rich tapestry of indigenous music within the cinematic landscape.

Jon Batiste will bring his soulful rendition of “It Never Went Away” from the documentary “American Symphony” to the gala, offering a unique blend of storytelling through music. Additionally, Becky G will captivate the audience with her rendition of “The Fire Inside,” penned by the esteemed Diane Warren for “Flamin’ Hot.”

While Eilish’s track has already garnered acclaim, having clinched two Grammys, anticipation runs high for Gosling’s performance of “I’m Just Ken.” The song, crafted by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, resonated deeply with audiences, who eagerly anticipated Gosling’s live rendition following his memorable portrayal in the summer blockbuster.

In the film, Gosling commands attention, adorned in a striking white fur coat and a bandana accentuating his bleached blond hair, as he leads a spirited ensemble of Kens in a captivating song and dance spectacle. This performance promises to be a highlight of the evening, showcasing Gosling’s multifaceted talents as both an actor and a vocalist.