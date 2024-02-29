Samsung launches 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Galaxy A15 5G in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Samsung has launched its Galaxy A15 5G in a new 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration in India. The Galaxy A15 5G was initially released in 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage options.

The Galaxy A15 5G will now be available in three memory variants in India. The newly launched 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version is priced at Rs. 17,999. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants that have already been available in India since the phone’s launch in December last year are priced at Rs. 19,499 and Rs. 22,499, respectively. It is offered in Blue Black, Blue, and Light Blue colours and is currently up for purchase via retail stores, Samsung.com, and other online websites.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Galaxy A15 5G runs on Android 13-based One UI 5. It is confirmed to get up to five years of security updates and four years of OS upgrades. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 800 nits. The handset has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset under the hood, along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The Galaxy A15 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel shooter. It boasts a 13-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include accelerometers, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, and virtual proximity sensor. It has a fingerprint sensor for authentication. The Galaxy A15 5G carries a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.