Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian domestic equity benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended higher n Thursday’s trade amidst high volatility and mixed global cues. BSE Sensex ended higher by 195.42 points or 0.27% at 72,500.30. NSE Nifty closed at 21,982.80 level, up 31.65 points or 0.14%.

The Nifty Small Cap 100 gained 0.64% and the Nifty Midcap 100 indexes was down by 0.51%. BSE midcap index added nearly 1 percent and smallcap index rose 0.5 percent. On the sectoral front, except healthcare, all other indices ended in the green with bank, capital goods, metal, power up 0.5-1 percent.

Also Read: Mahashivratri 2024: Know date, customs and significance

About 1650 shares advanced, 1649 shares declined, and 86 shares unchanged. Top gainers were Adani Enterprises, Tata Consumer, M&M, IndusInd Bank and Adani Ports. Top losers were Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Auto, LTIMindtree, Eicher Motors and UPL.