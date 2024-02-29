Tata Memorial Develops Rs 100 Tablet to Cut Cancer Recurrence Risk

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) announces a significant advancement in cancer treatment, unveiling a Rs 100 tablet aimed at mitigating chemotherapy’s adverse effects and lowering cancer recurrence risks. Through a decade-long investigation led by Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH), researchers identified cell-free chromatin particles released by dying cancer cells post-chemotherapy and radiotherapy, potentially triggering healthy cell transformation into cancerous ones.

The tablet, developed after meticulous research, promises a 50 percent reduction in chemotherapy-induced side effects and a 30 percent decrease in cancer relapse probabilities. Key to its efficacy is the pro-oxidant combination of resveratrol and copper, instrumental in dismantling chromatin and managing toxicity during chemotherapy sessions, according to the findings.

Pending approval from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the tablet is anticipated to hit the market by June-July this year, offering a revolutionary approach to cancer treatment. The discovery sheds light on previously overlooked risks associated with conventional cancer therapies, urging a reevaluation of treatment protocols to better address these concerns.