The Biden administration is ‘doing everything’ it can to improve the H-1B visa process, says White House

The Biden administration is actively engaged in enhancing the H-1B visa process and addressing issues pertaining to the backlog of ‘green card’ applications and other challenges within the United States’ legal immigration system, the White House disclosed on Wednesday (Feb 29).

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, speaking at her daily news briefing, affirmed, “We are taking every possible step to enhance the H-1B visa process and alleviate the backlog for lawful permanent residents (green card holders) eligible for US citizenship.”

The H-1B visa, a non-immigrant visa, enables US-based companies to recruit foreign nationals for specialized positions necessitating advanced technical or theoretical expertise. Jean-Pierre emphasized ongoing efforts to streamline the visa application process, addressing concerns voiced by segments of the Indian American community skeptical of President Biden’s commitment to addressing the challenges faced by legal immigrants in a manner comparable to his efforts on behalf of undocumented immigrants.

Biden is scheduled to visit the southern border with Mexico in Texas on Thursday (Feb 29).

Jean-Pierre highlighted recent actions aimed at bolstering the integrity of the immigration system and minimizing potential instances of fraud. As an example, she pointed to the Department of Homeland Security’s recent publication of a final rule pertaining to the H-1B visa, which is part of broader initiatives aimed at fortifying the immigration framework.