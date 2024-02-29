Things women should know about men’s sexual health

A man’s sexual health is influenced by various physical, psychological, interpersonal, and societal aspects. Here are 5 common problems related to men’s sexual health that every woman must be aware of. This will help women understand their partner’s problem and also assist them in making their partner feel okay about it.

1. Sexual performance anxiety:

Sexual performance anxiety (SPA) is one of the most common forms of sexual problems faced by men. Men suffering from SPA may get anxious making them lose erection, not to get an erection or get premature ejaculation. With proper counselling and treatment, SPA can be completely treated.

2. Premature ejaculation:

Another common sexual problem faced by men is premature ejaculation. In this condition, a man may ejaculate sooner. Both biological and psychological factors play a role in premature ejaculation. A combination of medications and counselling can help treat premature ejaculation.

3. Refractory period:

The refractory period is a phase where after having a sexual activity, they find it difficult to get another erection soon. The time period of this phase may last for several minutes to hours or days and may vary from person to person. Women must know that a refractory period is a phase and not an underlying medical condition and that it varies from person to person.

4. Low sperm count:

Low sperm count is when a man has fewer than 15 million sperm per milliliter of semen. There may be several underlying causes for the condition. Incorporating certain lifestyle changes such as regular exercise, yoga, a healthy diet, and avoiding alcohol and smoking can help improve sperm count.

5. Testosterone Deficiency Syndrome:

Hypogonadism, also known as Testosterone Deficiency Syndrome, is a disorder in which a man’s body does not create enough testosterone, the principal male hormone. This condition is more common in older males (40 and above), but younger people might be affected by several causes. Some of the symptoms associated with low testosterone levels are difficulty obtaining or maintaining an erection, low sexual desire, early ejaculation, and poor mental/physical health.