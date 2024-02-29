TikTok make-up influencers: specialists brand a danger to children’s mental and physical health

Under parental pressure to participate in videos showcasing make-up and skincare items, young girls known as “Sephora Kids” have surged in popularity on TikTok, a trend that some experts perceive as a threat to children’s mental and physical well-being.

Girls aged eight to 12 in the United States are amassing thousands of followers on the social media platform by displaying their recent make-up acquisitions. This trend particularly spotlights products from the French cosmetics retailer Sephora, which has gained traction thanks to endorsements from celebrities like reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West.

In these videos, young girls express enthusiasm over jars of moisturizer or implore their parents to purchase anti-wrinkle cream, striking poses in front of mirrors with their hair neatly tied back, mimicking popular adult make-up tutorials.

Dermatologists have cautioned that some of the products featured in these videos contain ingredients unsuitable for young skin, such as retinol. Dr. Danilo Del Campo, a dermatologist in the United States, highlighted concerns over the trust placed in these “skin influencers” by viewers, which has led to a rise in consultations related to adverse skin reactions resulting from the improper use of such products.

He further warned, “Most parents are unaware of the potential risks involved.”

Emulating renowned beauty influencers, the “Sephora Kids” critique skincare items from upscale brands, including moisturizers priced at nearly 70 euros ($76). In a TikTok video, a Sephora salesperson in the United States expressed disbelief, remarking, “How can these young girls spend my entire salary on skincare?”