Updated fuel prices for March 2024 announced

Dubai: The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of March 2024. The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee has increased the prices. The new rates will apply from March 1 and are as follows:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.03 a litre, compared to Dh2.88 in February.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.92 per litre, compared to Dh2.76 last month.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.85 a litre, compared to Dh2.69 a litre in February.

Diesel will be charged at Dh3.16 a litre compared to Dh2.99 last month.

Also Read: Gulf Air increases flights to these cities: Details

Fuel prices in the UAE are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.