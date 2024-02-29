Vivo launches V30, V30 Pro: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Vivo V30 and V30 Pro have been introduced in the Indonesian market. They join the Vivo V30 Lite that was unveiled in December 2023 and is available in select markets. The base model was also previously launched in select markets. The Vivo V30 and Vivo 30 Pro are set to launch in India on March 7.

The base Vivo V30 5G is priced in Indonesia at IDR 5,999,000 (roughly Rs. 31,700) for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB variant is available for IDR 6,999,000 (roughly Rs. 37,000). The phone is offered in Equatorial Green, Puspa White and Volcanic Black colours.

On the other hand, the Vivo V30 Pro is listed at IDR 8,999,000 (roughly Rs. 47,600) for the sole 12GB + 512GB configuration.

The Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro come with a 6.78-inch curved 1.5K (2,800 x 1,260 pixels) AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and 2,800 nits peak brightness level. While the base model is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC paired with an Adreno 720 GPU, the Pro variant has a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset that is paired with a Mali G610 GPU.

Vivo V30 comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM that is virtually expandable up to another 12GB. It also has up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. Meanwhile, the Vivo V30 Pro model is equipped with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM which is also virtually extendable up to an additional 12GB and 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. Both handsets ship with Android 14-based FunTouchOS 14.

The vanilla Vivo V30 has a dual rear camera unit, that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and another 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens alongside an Aura Light flash unit. The front camera of the handset is also equipped with a 50-megapixel sensor. The Vivo V30 shares all these camera specifications but it comes with an additional 50-megapixel portrait camera.

Both the Vivo V30 and V30 Pro are backed by 5,000mAh batteries with support for 80W wired fast charging via USB Type-C ports. They come with IP54 ratings for dust and splash resistance and carry in-display fingerprint scanners for security. The phones also support 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, and USB 2.0 connectivity.