Wendy’s, the renowned burger chain, responds to a social media uproar about ‘dynamic pricing

Wendy’s, the renowned burger chain, has responded to a social media uproar stemming from comments made by its CEO, Kirk Tanner, regarding the potential adoption of “dynamic pricing,” according to a report by Reuters.

The controversy arose after Tanner hinted at the possibility of experimenting with surge pricing, akin to practices observed in services like Uber and the airline industry, where prices fluctuate based on demand. This announcement triggered criticism from online communities, with some customers expressing outrage over perceived price gouging.

In light of the backlash, Wendy’s moved to reassure patrons that there are no plans to raise prices during peak customer traffic periods. Instead, the company aims to utilize digital menu boards to offer discounts during slower periods.

Tanner’s remarks about exploring dynamic pricing mechanisms sparked debates within the industry and among consumers. While such strategies have proven successful in sectors like airlines, restaurant analysts remain skeptical about their viability in the food industry.

Victor Fernandez, a senior analyst at Black Box Intelligence, expressed doubts about customer acceptance, particularly in light of recent price hikes across the food service sector, as cited by Reuters. Similarly, Michael Lukianoff, CEO of SignalFlare.ai, pointed out potential repercussions, suggesting that customers may seek alternatives if subjected to dynamic pricing.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren weighed in on the controversy, condemning Wendy’s dynamic pricing plans as “price gouging plain and simple.” Her comments echoed sentiments among consumers who view surge pricing as exploitative.

The backlash comes at a challenging time for Wendy’s, with recent data indicating a slowdown in store visits during the fourth quarter of 2023. Despite efforts to address cost pressures, including a profit forecast for the current year below Wall Street expectations, Wendy’s continues to face ongoing challenges posed by rising commodity and labor costs.

Following the reassurance regarding pricing policies, Wendy’s shares, which experienced a 14 percent decline in 2023, saw a slight increase by 2 percent.