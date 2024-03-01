At Least 43 Dead in Dhaka Building Fire, Bangladesh

A devastating fire erupted in a seven-storey building located in the central part of Bangladesh’s capital city overnight, claiming the lives of at least 43 individuals and leaving 22 others severely injured, as confirmed by Health Minister Dr. Samanta Lal Sen. The fire, which started at approximately 9:50pm on Thursday in a restaurant on the building’s first floor, swiftly engulfed the upper levels housing additional eateries and a garment shop, according to fire service officials. Firefighters, mobilized from thirteen units, rescued 75 individuals from the blaze, with 42 found unconscious.

Tragically, the toll stands at 33 fatalities at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) and 10 at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, as reported by Minister Sen. The injured individuals, under critical condition, are receiving treatment at these medical facilities, with concerns raised over severe respiratory damage among survivors. Witnesses recounted harrowing attempts to escape the inferno, with many seeking refuge on higher floors, while firefighters diligently worked to rescue those trapped using ladders.