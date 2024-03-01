Defence Ministry Finalizes Procurement Deals Worth Rs 39,125 Crore

On Friday, the defence ministry signed five military procurement contracts valued at Rs 39,125 crore. Among these agreements, one was with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for purchasing aero-engines for MiG-29 aircraft. Additionally, Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) secured two contracts for procuring a close-in weapon system (CIWS) and a high-power radar. The remaining two deals were finalized with BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited for acquiring BrahMos missiles.

According to the ministry, these contracts are aimed at bolstering indigenous capabilities, reducing dependency on foreign-origin equipment manufacturers, and saving foreign exchange. By partnering with domestic firms like HAL, L&T, and BrahMos Aerospace, the defence ministry aims to enhance self-reliance in defence production while fostering the growth of indigenous defence industries. These procurements signify a strategic move towards strengthening national security and promoting indigenous manufacturing in the defence sector.