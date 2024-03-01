Fatehpur Jail Crafts Bags for Ram Temple ‘Prasad’ Distribution

Fatehpur Jail Superintendent Mohammad Akram Khan has overseen the creation of 1,100 saffron bags adorned with the image of the Ram Mandir by inmates. These bags, crafted entirely by hand and made of cotton, align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anti-plastic directive. Impressed by the quality of the bags, members of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust promptly requested more for the temple’s use. While the initial batch of 1,100 bags was presented as gifts, subsequent orders will be purchased by the trust, with modifications suggested by General Secretary Champat Rai regarding size and printing style. In the first phase, 5,000 bags have been commissioned, each measuring 10 by 10 inches.

Mahant Dhirendra Das, a trust member, expressed gratitude for the thoughtful contribution from the Fatehpur jail inmates, emphasizing the ongoing tradition of devotees sending gifts for Lord Ram’s blessings. He commended the inmates’ dedication and hoped that their involvement in this noble endeavor would contribute to their rehabilitation and eventual return to society. The trust looks forward to continuing this collaboration, recognizing the positive impact of such acts of devotion and service.