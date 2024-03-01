Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84

Brian Mulroney, the former Prime Minister of Canada, has passed away at the age of 84, according to a statement from his daughter Caroline Mulroney shared on social media platform X. The 18th prime minister of the country is reported to have died peacefully and surrounded by his family. Last summer, Mulroney’s family had indicated that he was recovering well following a heart procedure, which came after he received treatment for prostate cancer earlier in 2023.

Mulroney, who led the Progressive Conservative party, made history by securing the largest majority mandate in Canadian history when he was elected in 1984. Despite starting his tenure with significant support, he faced declining approval ratings, eventually leaving office with the lowest rating recorded in polling history. Mulroney resided in Montreal at the time of his passing.