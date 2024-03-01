Govt approves Rs 75K cr rooftop solar plan

The government has recently sanctioned the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojna, a rooftop solar scheme, with a budget of Rs 75,021 crore. Under this initiative, subsidies of up to Rs 78,000 will be provided for the installation of solar plants, along with the provision of 300 units of free electricity per month for one crore households. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who launched the scheme on February 13, 2024, highlighted its potential to revolutionize energy sustainability by providing affordable solar power solutions to households nationwide.

The scheme offers substantial financial incentives, including a central financial assistance (CFA) covering a significant portion of the system cost. Additionally, households can access low-interest loans for installing residential rooftop solar systems. To facilitate informed decision-making, a National Portal will provide households with information on system sizes, benefits, vendor ratings, and more. Moreover, model solar villages will be established in each district to promote rooftop solar adoption, particularly in rural areas.

Furthermore, the scheme aims to incentivize Urban Local Bodies and Panchayati Raj Institutions to promote rooftop solar installations in their jurisdictions. It includes provisions for payment security for renewable energy service companies and funds for innovative rooftop solar projects. By leveraging solar energy, households can reduce their electricity bills and even earn income by selling surplus power to DISCOMs. Overall, the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is projected to add 30 GW of solar capacity in the residential sector, generating 1000 billion units of electricity and significantly reducing CO2 emissions over its 25-year lifespan, while also creating around 17 lakh direct jobs.