India’s Leopard Population Stands at 13,874: Report

A recent report, based on the fifth cycle of leopard population estimation conducted in 2022, reveals that India’s leopard population stands at 13,874, with a range of 12,616 to 15,132. This marks an increase from the 2018 estimate of 12,852, except in the Shivalik Hills and Gangetic Plains regions, where the population declined due to rising tiger numbers, leading to predatory pressure on leopards. In Uttarakhand, for instance, leopards were responsible for 30% of human deaths and injuries caused by wildlife over the past five years.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), in collaboration with state forest departments and coordinated by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), conducts comprehensive assessments of tiger habitats, which also include data on leopard density and abundance. The population growth in common areas from 2018 to 2022 across India was recorded at 1.08% annually, with declines observed in the Shivalik Hills and Gangetic Plain at 3.4% per annum, while Central India and the Eastern Ghats recorded a growth of 1.5%.

Despite being listed in Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the Indian leopard is classified as “Vulnerable” by the IUCN Red List and faces significant threats such as habitat loss, fragmentation, human-wildlife conflict, poaching, and illegal trade. Approximately 68% of the leopard population exists outside protected areas in Central India and the Eastern Ghats, with Madhya Pradesh holding the largest leopard population in India, followed by Maharashtra. Moreover, the report highlights the importance of tiger conservation measures in aiding the recovery of leopard populations.