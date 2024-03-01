Initial BJP Slate: 125 Candidates Prepared

After extensive deliberations, the BJP convened a meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) on Thursday, where over 125 potential candidates for Lok Sabha seats were reportedly approved. The committee, comprising more than 550 members including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief JP Nadda, and other prominent leaders, discussed candidate selections for several high-profile constituencies such as Varanasi, Gandhinagar, and Lucknow. The meeting, which lasted late into the evening, aimed to finalize the first list of candidates, with the possibility of its release on Friday if not decided by Thursday night.

Prior to the CEC meeting, a strategic session was held at the Prime Minister’s residence, involving Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Modi, lasting nearly three hours. This was followed by discussions at the party headquarters, attended by Chief Ministers and deputy CMs of BJP-ruled states. The focus of the discussions was on the “winnability” factor, emphasizing candidates with a clean background and strong public connection, aligning with the party’s ambitious target of securing over 370 seats independently.

The CEC discussions revolved around finalizing candidates for 100-125 Lok Sabha seats across 18 states, including key constituencies like Varanasi, Gandhinagar, and Lucknow. While incumbents such as Modi, Shah, and Rajnath Singh were expected to continue from their respective constituencies, other prominent names like Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, and Ravi Kishan were also discussed. The committee also considered fielding Rajya Sabha MPs and introducing new faces in constituencies, particularly in regions perceived as politically challenging.