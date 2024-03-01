Modi launches election campaign today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch his campaign for the upcoming general elections in West Bengal, with a focus on wooing women voters. Alleged sexual abuse cases in Sandeshkhali will serve as a key campaign issue. Modi will begin his campaign by addressing rallies in three constituencies, Arambag and Krishnagar on consecutive days starting Friday, and later in Barasat on February 8. These constituencies were strategically chosen, as they were represented by women lawmakers from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the previous Lok Sabha.

The BJP aims to position itself as the protector of women’s rights in Bengal, contrasting with the perceived misconduct of the TMC. The party plans to highlight cases like the Sandeshkhali incident to underscore their message. With over 3.73 lakh women among the 7.58 lakh total electorates in the state, the BJP sees an opportunity to appeal to Hindu women, while also reaching out to women from other communities affected by issues like the Sandeshkhali incident.

In a bid to amplify their message, the BJP intends to bring women affected by the Sandeshkhali incident to Modi’s rally in Barasat, ensuring the issue’s resonance among the audience and viewers. State BJP President Sukanta Majumdar has expressed willingness to facilitate the participation of these women at the event, emphasizing the party’s commitment to addressing their grievances.