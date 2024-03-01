Over 3L qualified teachers face Job shortage for 2 years

In Gujarat, a significant number of candidates—2.75 lakh from the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and 1.18 lakh from the Teacher Aptitude Test (TAT)—have passed the exams but are currently unemployed. The state government disclosed in the Legislative Assembly that out of 3.94 lakh candidates who passed these tests in the past two years, only a fraction have secured teaching positions.

The issue has sparked protests in Gujarat, with concerns raised in the Assembly by Congress MLA Kirit Patel regarding the employment status of TET and TAT qualifiers. The government provided statistics indicating that a substantial number of candidates passed various levels of these exams, but recruitment efforts have been limited. For instance, in 2022, recruitment only occurred for TET-1 and TET-2 candidates, with no appointments in secondary or higher secondary schools.

Responding to queries from Congress legislators, the Education Minister revealed that thousands of teaching positions remain vacant in state-run and government-aided schools. Despite the significant number of qualified candidates, recruitment has been minimal, leading to a substantial gap between the number of eligible teachers and available positions.