PM Introduces World’s First Vedic Clock in Ujjain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the world’s inaugural Vedic clock virtually on Thursday, located atop an 85-foot tower at Ujjain’s Jantar Mantar in Madhya Pradesh. This innovative clock, tailored to the ancient Vedic Hindu panchang (almanac), not only displays time but also planetary positions, muhurat, astrological calculations, and predictions. Additionally, it presents both Indian Standard Time (IST) and Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), operating on a time system based on one sunrise to another.

Emphasizing the government’s commitment to development and heritage preservation, PM Modi underscored the significance of reviving Ujjain’s historical role as a hub for time calculation. He hailed the Vedic clock as a testament to India’s rich heritage and envisioned it as a catalyst for national development. Alongside this symbolic gesture, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Cyber Tehsil system for all 55 districts, aimed at streamlining land-related issues.

As part of his address, PM Modi unveiled and laid the foundation stone for 37 development projects worth Rs 17,500 crore in Madhya Pradesh. These projects span various sectors such as irrigation, power, transportation, and industry. Modi reiterated his commitment to youth empowerment and economic growth, emphasizing the government’s dedication to creating opportunities for the country’s youth.