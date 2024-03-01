President and PM extend greetings to TN CM M K Stalin on birthday

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin celebrated his 71st birthday on Friday, receiving greetings from President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and various other leaders. Stalin marked the occasion by cutting a birthday cake at the party headquarters ‘Anna Arivalayam’ in Chennai, accompanied by party leaders and office-bearers. Additionally, he paid floral tributes at the memorials of late DMK stalwarts CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi at Marina beach, as well as at the memorial of reformist leader Periyar EV Ramasamy.

Several prominent leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and others extended their wishes for Stalin’s long and healthy life. Leaders of DMK’s alliance parties also visited Stalin to convey their birthday greetings, highlighting his role as a ‘Dravidian Hero’ and the ‘Protector of Social Justice.’ Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam party founder Kamal Haasan also conveyed his greetings to Stalin via social media.