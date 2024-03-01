President Blocks Kerala’s Three Bills

President Droupadi Murmu has declined to approve three university bills passed by the state legislature, including one aimed at removing Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan from the role of Chancellor of Universities, according to an official statement. The decision was communicated by the Raj Bhavan, which also stated that the President granted approval to the Kerala Lok Ayukta Bill passed by the state assembly.

The withheld bills include the Kerala University Laws [Amendment No 2] Bill, 2022, which seeks to remove the Governor from the position of Chancellor of Universities. Additionally, the President declined assent to the University Law Amendment Bill, 2022, related to the expansion of the Search Committee for the Appointment of Vice Chancellor, and the University Law Amendment Bill, 2021, which addresses issues concerning the appellate tribunal and amendments to Technological University and others. Out of seven bills referred to the President in November 2023, only one, the Kerala Lok Ayukta Amendment Bill, 2022, has received approval, while decisions on the remaining three bills are pending.