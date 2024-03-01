Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to Reach Maharashtra on March 10

Local party officials have announced that Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by the Congress leader, will arrive in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district from Gujarat on March 10. The yatra is scheduled to proceed through Nandurbar to Dhule, Malegaon, and Nashik, where Gandhi plans to visit the Kalaram temple dedicated to Lord Ram and the Trimbakeshwar temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. Following these visits, Gandhi will address a rally in Bhiwandi, Thane district, before the yatra concludes with a public rally in Mumbai, expected to take place on either March 13 or 14.

Earlier, the Congress party had announced a brief hiatus for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from February 26 to March 1 to accommodate Rahul Gandhi’s engagements, including delivering lectures at Cambridge University and attending important meetings in New Delhi. The yatra is set to resume on March 2 from Dholpur in Rajasthan and continue its journey, spanning 6,700 kilometers across 15 states, aiming to engage with the public and promote the message of “nyay” or justice along the way.