Researchers break down why oranges taste the way they do

Scientists may soon develop disease-resistant orange hybrids that retain the delectable taste of their predecessors. A study published in the journal Science Advances has identified 26 compounds responsible for the distinctive flavor of oranges. Over the past few decades, citrus greening disease, also known as huanglongbing (HLB), has significantly impacted global citrus fruit production. The HLB bacteria infects various citrus cultivars, species, hybrids, and even some citrus relatives, rendering the fruit worthless due to poor size and quality. Furthermore, there is currently no cure for the disease, and the only preventive measure is the rapid removal of infected trees.

Anne Plotto, from the United States Horticultural Research Laboratory in Florida, informed the New Scientist that this disease has notably affected orange production. The study highlighted, “Sweet orange (Citrus sinensis) exhibits limited genetic diversity and high susceptibility to Huanglongbing (HLB).” Plotto and her team aimed to determine if it was feasible to breed orange hybrids resistant to citrus greening disease while preserving the characteristic flavor of oranges.

The researchers embarked on a quest to identify compounds responsible for the unique taste of oranges. Through chemical analysis, they pinpointed 26 compounds crucial for orange flavor. Armed with this knowledge, they sought to develop disease-resistant orange hybrids that maintained the desired flavor profile. By breeding oranges with resistance to HLB, they hoped to mitigate the devastating impact of the disease on orange production.

This endeavor represents a significant step towards safeguarding orange cultivation against the relentless onslaught of citrus greening disease. By combining disease resistance with the beloved flavor of oranges, scientists strive to ensure the sustainability and viability of orange production in the face of agricultural challenges.