Rs 25 Price Hike for Commercial LPG Gas Cylinders

State-run oil marketing corporations (OMCs) have raised the rates of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 25, effective from today, March 1. This marks the second consecutive increase in the price of commercial gas cylinders. In Delhi, the retail price for a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder now stands at Rs 1,795, while in Mumbai it is priced at Rs 1,749. In Chennai and Kolkata, the prices are Rs 1,960 and Rs 1,911, respectively. This surge in prices follows a previous hike of Rs 14 on February 1.

These adjustments in LPG gas cylinder rates are part of a series of price changes by state-run oil companies. On December 1, 2023, the prices were raised by Rs 21 across various locations in the country. However, on the eve of the New Year in 2024, the prices were reduced by Rs 39.50 per cylinder. Given the burden of rising fuel prices on ordinary citizens, any increase in LPG prices is likely to impact the general public. Nevertheless, the Indian government continues to provide subsidies on domestic LPG cylinders, with the subsidy amount being directly credited to individuals’ bank accounts after purchase.

While consumers are facing the challenge of escalating fuel costs, the government’s subsidy program for domestic LPG cylinders offers some relief. This initiative aims to mitigate the financial strain on households by providing assistance with LPG expenses. Despite fluctuations in prices, the subsidy mechanism seeks to ensure accessibility and affordability of LPG cylinders for consumers across India.