Scientists to deploy fibre optic cables on moon to unravel hidden mysteries

In an endeavor to unravel the mysteries concealed within the depths of the Moon, scientists are formulating an innovative plan to deploy fiber optic cables on its surface. Seismologists are eager to initiate this plan as they are propelled by the puzzle of lunar quakes and seek to delve deeper into the Moon’s seismic activities. A recent study conducted by a team of researchers shed light on the challenges looming over this ambitious undertaking.

By employing artificial seismograms derived from data collected by seismometers positioned during the Apollo missions, the team assessed the feasibility of establishing such a network. While the seismometers from the Apollo era unveiled seismic activities on the Moon’s near side, the absence of seismic signals on the far side left scientists perplexed. The quest to comprehend this disparity has intensified the need for additional seismometers. With the Artemis mission gaining traction, astronomers are on the brink of unlocking the Moon’s secrets. The proposed Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) network, comprising detectors and sensors, holds the potential to revolutionize lunar exploration.