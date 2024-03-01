Study: Greater exposure to ultra-processed foods linked to higher risk of 32 illnesses

A study published on Wednesday (Feb 28) revealed that an increased consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs), such as chips, sodas, and energy drinks, is linked to a higher risk of 32 adverse health outcomes. Published in the BMJ journal, the study evaluated existing meta-analytic evidence to assess associations between exposure to ultra-processed foods and negative health outcomes.

“To evaluate the credibility of evidence, pre-specified evidence classification criteria were applied, graded as convincing (“class I”), highly suggestive (“class II”), suggestive (“class III”), weak (“class IV”), or no evidence (“class V”). The quality of evidence was assessed using the GRADE (Grading of Recommendations, Assessment, Development, and Evaluations) framework, categorized as “high,” “moderate,” “low,” or “very low” quality,” the study noted. It highlighted that in recent decades, the availability and variety of ultra-processed products have significantly and swiftly expanded in countries across various economic development levels.

The Study’s Findings:

The investigation identified 45 unique pooled analyses, encompassing 13 dose-response associations and 32 non-dose-response associations.

“Overall, direct associations were found between exposure to ultra-processed foods and 32 (71%) health parameters spanning mortality, cancer, and mental, respiratory, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and metabolic health outcomes,” the study revealed.