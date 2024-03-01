Tails of human beings disappeared 25 million years ago, Scientists find out what exactly happened

At one point in time, humans possessed tails, but through the process of evolution, specific changes occurred that led to the disappearance of this appendage. Approximately 25 million years ago, the tails of human beings vanished, and scientists have now elucidated the precise mechanism behind this evolutionary transformation.

Researchers from New York University Langone Health uncovered the mystery behind the disappearance of the tail. They identified a singular segment of DNA, commonly present in both apes and humans but absent in monkeys. The findings of their investigation were published in the esteemed journal Nature.

Lead study author Bo Xia expressed, “Our study begins to explain how evolution removed our tails, a question that has intrigued me since I was young.” The key lies within the gene TBXT, which plays a role in determining tail length in certain animals.

According to the study, the absence of this gene in humans is not due to mutation but rather the insertion of another genetic sequence, referred to as AluY, within non-tailed apes and early humans during prehistoric eras. This random insertion of genetic material disrupted the function of the TBXT gene, leading to the disappearance of tails in our evolutionary lineage.