UK man stuns doctors with his remarkable recovery after ‘dying’ twice

A 31-year-old man from the United Kingdom has astounded medical professionals with his extraordinary recovery after experiencing two instances of cardiac arrest, where his heart ceased beating for nearly an hour, following a cardiac incident at his home in June last year.

What occurred?

In June 2023, Ben Wilson, a resident of Barnsley, collapsed in the arms of his partner, Rebekka Holmes, after complaining of chest pain. Emergency services were summoned, and in the interim, Holmes administered CPR to her unconscious partner. Paramedics had to administer electric shocks to Wilson’s heart a total of 17 times to resuscitate him, with his heart ceasing function twice within a span of 50 minutes. Following his swift transport to the hospital for immediate surgery, he was induced into a coma for a duration of five weeks to mitigate potential brain damage resulting from temporary oxygen deprivation. Initially, doctors presented Holmes with grim prognoses regarding Wilson’s likelihood of survival, hinting at the possibility of him being left in a vegetative state akin to that of Formula One legend Michael Schumacher.