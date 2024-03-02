A transgender person being addressed as a ‘woman’ gets the Harry Potter author all riled up

JK Rowling has expressed her frustration regarding the reporting of a 26-year-old transgender individual who was recently convicted of murder. Some media outlets, particularly Sky News, referred to the individual as a “woman,” prompting the Harry Potter author to voice her objections.

In response to Sky News’ post about the case, JK Rowling expressed her discontent, stating, “I’m so sick of this s**t.” She further clarified her stance by asserting, “This is not a woman. These are #NotOurCrimes,” emphasizing that Scarlet Blake, the individual in question, is transgender and should not be misgendered in media reports.

Scarlet Blake was convicted last week for the murder of a man, which occurred four months after she live-streamed the killing of a cat. The judge noted that Blake was influenced to some extent by the Netflix documentary “Don’t F*** With Cats.” Following her conviction, Blake, who is a transgender woman, received a life sentence and was incarcerated in a men’s prison.

JK Rowling criticized Sky News for failing to identify Scarlet as transgender, arguing that by labeling her as a woman, the media misrepresented her gender. She also shared a post from Louise Tickle, a writer for The Guardian, who criticized her own publication for similarly neglecting to identify Blake as a transgender woman in its coverage of the verdict. JK Rowling expressed her agreement with Tickle’s sentiments, highlighting the importance of accurate and respectful reporting across all media platforms.