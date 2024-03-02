After a long hiatus from movies, Joshua Jackson is set to make his return in the latest Karate Kid film

Following an extended hiatus from the big screen, Joshua Jackson is poised to make his comeback in the latest iteration of the Karate Kid series. As per reports, the Dawson’s Creek alum is set to join Ralph Macchio, Jackie Chan, and newcomer Ben Wang in the forthcoming film, scheduled for release on December 13.

While specific details regarding Jackson’s character remain under wraps, this marks his first foray into film since his appearance in 2015’s Sky. The initial report, disclosed by The Hollywood Reporter, unveiled that the upcoming movie will relocate the narrative to the East Coast and center on a Chinese teenager, portrayed by Wang, who discovers resilience and guidance through the realm of martial arts and mentorship.

Under the direction of Jonathan Entwistle, the film will feature a screenplay by Rob Lieber and will be overseen by producer Karen Rosenfelt. Jackson’s inclusion in the project follows closely on the heels of the announcement made five months earlier, confirming the return of Macchio and Chan to reprise their iconic roles, alongside a global casting search for the next Karate Kid.

This anticipated installment promises a fresh perspective on the beloved franchise, with the addition of Jackson to its ensemble cast adding to the excitement surrounding its release. As production gears up and details continue to emerge, fans eagerly await the resurgence of the Karate Kid saga with this new chapter.