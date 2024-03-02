Astrological prediction for March 2, 2024

Today is Udaya Tithi Shashthi and Saturday of Phalgun Krishna Paksha. Shashthi Tithi will last till 7.54 am today, after which Saptami Tithi will start. There will be Vyaghat Yoga till 6.06 pm today. Also, today Tripushkar Yoga will start from 7:54 AM till 2:42 PM. Apart from this, Vishakha Nakshatra will remain till 2:42 pm today.

Aries: Today is a very auspicious day to buy a vehicle. Today you will get positive results from your work. Today is a great day for your lovemate. Feed bread to the cow, your relations with everyone will be good.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 7

Taurus: Today you will feel full of energy. The work you do will be completed on time. Today it will be beneficial to take advice from your spouse in any important work. Make sweet rice and donate it to the needy today, your financial condition will be strengthened.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky Number: 3

Gemini: Today your day will be normal. The pending work in the office is likely to be completed with the help of seniors. Today new sources of financial gain will appear. Mix a little Ganga water while taking a bath today, and you will attain happiness.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 4

Cancer: Today will be a mixed day. You may have to work a little hard to impress your boss in the office. Health will be better today. Wear two-faced Rudraksha around your neck after getting it made in silver, you will get relief from depression. Today is a better day for students of this zodiac sign.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky Number: 4

Leo: Today will be a day full of happiness. All your work will be completed, but there is a need to maintain patience. Feed bread to the cow today, your work will be completed well.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky Number: 8

Virgo: Businessmen of this zodiac sign will be happy today. Today is an auspicious day to set new goals. Today, go to the temple near your house and light a lamp, your mind will get peace.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky Number: 2

Libra: Today your day will be mixed. You may feel a little physically tired in the evening. Keep your attitude positive, everything will work out well.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky Number: 1

Scorpio: Today will be a good day for you. Today, there will be restraint and patience in your nature, due to which you will easily find solutions to all your problems.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky Number: 4

Sagittarius: Luck is with you today. You will have a good time with your family. People of this zodiac sign who are associated with sales and marketing will get many golden opportunities for progress today. Today will be a good day for students.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 7

Capricorn: Today, if any work is done in a balanced manner, it can be completed on time. Today you may get financial help from. Today you can creatively showcase your abilities. Gift clothes to children today, financial aspect will be strong.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky Number: 1

Aquarius: Today will be a very favorable day for you. The economic situation will be strong. There will be an increase in business. Light a ghee lamp near the Tulsi plant today, work will get done easily.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 5

Pisces: Today will be a fine day. Today is a very good day for students of this zodiac sign. Financial problems that have been going on for many days can end today.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 4