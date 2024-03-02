Australia opener Usman Khawaja reignites the controversy around the ‘banned’ dove logo

Australia’s opening batsman, Usman Khawaja, has stirred up controversy once again regarding the ‘banned’ dove logo, as officials compelled him to remove one from his bat during the third day of the ongoing Wellington Test against New Zealand. The incident occurred during the 19th over of Australia’s second innings, when Khawaja’s bat cracked, prompting him to request a replacement.

As Matthew Renshaw, the substitute, approached with several options, Khawaja tested each one before settling on a replacement. However, officials swiftly intervened, directing Khawaja to remove the contentious dove logo from his bat, which he had also previously attempted to display on his apparel, particularly his shoes, during the Pakistan series towards the end of last year.

During the 2023 home series against Pakistan, Khawaja notably sported a human rights sticker featuring a dove carrying an olive branch, aiming to raise awareness about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Furthermore, in the series opener against Pakistan in Perth, Khawaja wore a black armband, leading to charges from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for violating equipment regulations. Khawaja later clarified that this gesture was in response to a “personal bereavement.”

These incidents underscore Khawaja’s commitment to highlighting social issues and advocating for human rights through cricket. However, they have also sparked debates and controversies regarding the appropriate display of such messages within the confines of international cricket regulations.