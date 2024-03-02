Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price appreciated for second day in a row in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 47,000, up by Rs 680 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 5875, up by Rs 85. Yesterday, price of yellow metal gained by Rs 240 per 8 gram and Rs 30 per 1 gram.

In other major markets, price of 24 carat gold stood at Rs.6388.4 per gram, marking a rise of Rs.149. Similarly, the price of 22 carat gold was Rs.5851.8 per gram, up by Rs.137. The percentage change in the price of 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.17%, while over the last month it has seen a marginal increase of 0.05%. The price of silver is at Rs.74500 per kilogram, showing an increment of Rs.200 per kilogram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at t Rs. 63,600 per 10 gram, down by Rs 100. Silver futures were ended at Rs.70,630 per kg, down by 100.

In global markets, price of spot gold was steady at $2,043.98 per ounce. US gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $2,052.40. Price of spot platinum climbed 0.5% to $880.45 per ounce, and palladium rose 0.2% to $943.37, while silver fell 0.1% to $22.64.