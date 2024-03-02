Etihad Airways to operate flights to this Indian city: Details

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has announced its summer schedule. The airline will operate flights to new destinations.

The air carrier will operate flights to two new destinations: Antalya, Turkey (three weekly flights starting June 15) and Jaipur, India (four weekly flights starting June 16).

Etihad Airways has also increased frequencies to key destinations like Thiruvananthapuram (10 weekly flights), Amman (14 weekly flights), Cairo (24 weekly flights), Karachi (17 weekly flights), and Colombo (20 weekly flights).

This additional services contributes to an overall 33 per cent increase in Etihad’s total weekly flights, growing from 635 last summer to 847 in 2024, and extends Etihad’s reach from 65 to 75 destinations.