Indian classical dancer shot dead in St. Louis in the US state of Missouri

An Indian classical dancer met a tragic demise in St. Louis, located in the state of Missouri in the United States. The victim, identified as Amarnath Ghosh, excelled in Bharatnatyam and Kuchipudi. According to a post shared on X by Ghosh’s friend and Indian television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Friday (March 1), Ghosh was fatally shot on Tuesday evening.

Bhattacharjee revealed that Ghosh was the sole offspring of his parents, with his mother passing away three years prior and his father having passed away during his childhood. “Well, the reason behind the incident, details of the accused, and other pertinent information have not been disclosed as of yet. It’s possible that there is no one remaining in his family to advocate for justice, except for a handful of friends,” she remarked. Hailing from Kolkata, Ghosh was described as an outstanding dancer who was pursuing a Ph.D. and was simply taking an evening stroll when he was suddenly gunned down by an unidentified assailant.

Expressing her concern, Bhattacharjee appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to intervene in the case.