Indian equity markets to conduct two special live trading sessions today: Details

Mumbai: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will hold two special live trading sessions on Saturday, March 2. The first session will commence at 9:15 am and close at 10 am while the second session will start at 11:30 am and conclude at 12:30 pm. Both these sessions are being conducted to evaluate the stock market’s disaster preparedness in the event of an emergency.

‘Members are requested to note that Exchange shall be conducting a special live trading session with intra-day switch over from Primary site to Disaster Recovery site on Saturday, March 02, 2024, in Equity and Equity Derivatives segments,’ NSE said in its official notice.

The special trading session will involve an intra-day switch from the official NSE and BSE websites to the stock market’s disaster recovery site. As a result, the session has been divided into two sections to accommodate the switch. The first part of the special trading session will begin at 9:15 am and conclude at 10 am on the primary NSE website. Meanwhile, the second part of the live trading session will take place at the stock market exchange’s recovery site.

All future contracts are subject to fluctuations during the special live trading session, with an operating range of five percent. Additionally, there will be a five per cent price band for both upper and lower limits for securities in the Future and Options (F&O) segment.

This live trading session is being conducted in accordance with the guidelines set by SEBI as part of the framework for Business Continuity Plan (BCP) and Disaster Recovery Site (DRS) for stock exchanges and depositories.