Indian Railways freight loading up by 66.51 MT

New Delhi: Indian Railways has achieved 1434.03 MT (Metric Tons) freight loading from April 2023 till February 2024. Freight loading has increased by 66.51 MT as compared to the same period last year. Data released by the Union Railway Ministry revealed this.

As per data, the Indian Railways has earned over Rs 155,557 crore in the period. This is up by Rs 6468 crore , as compared to the same period of the last year. During the month of February, originating freight loading of 136.60 MT has been achieved against loading of 124.03 MT in February last year, which is an improvement of around 10.13 percent.

Indian Railways achieved loading of 71.45 MT in Coal, 17.01 MT in Iron Ore, 6.07 MT in Pig Iron and Finished Steel, 7.89 MT in Cement (Excl. Clinker), 5.52 MT in Clinker, 4.53 MT in Foodgrains, 5.27 MT in Fertilizers, 4.31 MT in Mineral Oil, 6.98MT in Containers and 10.20MT in Balance Other Goods during January, 2024.