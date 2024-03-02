International Women’s Day 2024: Best anti-ageing foods for women

International Women’s Day is a global holiday celebrated annually on March 8. This day is celebrated to mark the struggles of women for equality, justice, and their rights. The choice of March 8 dates back to the early 20th century, when women in the United States and Europe began advocating for their rights, including the right to vote.

As per health experts, our dietary habits play a pivotal role in nurturing our inner health and outward appearance. Experts recommends some anti-ageing foods for women.

According to Dr Sheela Krishnaswamy, the essence of anti-ageing foods lies in a spectrum of fruits and vegetables. Women must consume these everyday for having optimal results.

Pomegranate: They are packed with antioxidants.Pomegranates enhance blood circulation, imparting a natural glow. They contain ellagic acid and punicalagin, compounds that combat free radicals and promote collagen preservation, maintaining skin elasticity.

Avocado: Avocados are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and monounsaturated fats. These essential nutrients nurture skin health, acting as potent wrinkle softeners and moisturizers.

Eggs: Eggs supply protein necessary for vibrant hair, skin, and nails. Adequate protein intake is necessary to counter premature ageing and maintain muscle tone.

Green Vegetables: Spinach, mustard greens, and fenugreek are champions of the anti-ageing arsenal. Laden with antioxidants, polyphenols, and chlorophyll, they fortify cell membranes and preserve collagen for smooth, supple skin.

Blueberries: Blueberries offer unparalleled protection against sun damage, emotional stress, and cellular degeneration, safeguarding skin vitality.

Watermelon: Rich in Vitamin C, lycopene, and potassium, watermelon hydrates and nourishes cells, promoting optimal nutrient balance and cellular function.

Yogurt: Rich in calcium and probiotics, yoghurt supports skin cell regeneration and fortifies the skin’s natural barrier. Its lactic acid content aids in exfoliation, revealing a radiant complexion.

Almonds: Almonds contain vitamin E which helps repair skin tissues. Vitamin E is a potent antioxidant that also diminishes wrinkles, and maintains youthful radiance.

Lemon: Lemons are abundant in Vitamin C. This vital nutrient stimulates collagen synthesis, enhances skin elasticity, and detoxifies the body, leaving skin luminous and blemish-free.