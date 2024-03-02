James Gunn’s Superman movie ropes in actor Wendell Pierce

James Gunn’s rendition of Superman is eagerly anticipated, as the accomplished director is poised to offer a fresh perspective on the iconic superhero. Just one day after unveiling a new title for the project, the creators have disclosed that actor Wendell Pierce has been enlisted for a role.

Wendell, renowned for his notable performances in HBO’s The Wire, is set to portray the character of Perry White, the revered editor-in-chief of The Daily Planet in James Gunn’s upcoming film. Pierce joins an ensemble cast featuring David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and others.

Perry White is depicted as an intrepid editor-in-chief of the globally renowned newspaper The Daily Planet, headquartered in Metropolis. Known for his resilience and unwavering determination, he serves as the formidable overseer of both Superman and Lane.

This character made his debut in a Superman radio serial in 1940, and over the years, has been brought to life by various actors including Pierre Watkin in the Superman serial, Jackie Cooper in the 1978 Superman film, and Frank Langella in Superman Returns.