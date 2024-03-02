Kate Middleton is recovering well following an abdominal surgery; Palace shuts down rumours

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Kate Middleton declared that she is progressing satisfactorily following an abdominal operation. Due to the lack of specifics regarding her health and the nature of the surgery, the internet was abuzz with speculation about her condition.

Since undergoing the abdominal surgery, the Duchess of Cambridge has withdrawn from public engagements. Amid a flurry of conjecture surrounding Kate’s well-being, a spokesperson for the Duchess issued a statement refuting all speculations. “We made it clear from the outset that the Duchess of Cambridge would be absent until after Easter, and Kensington Palace would only issue updates when deemed necessary,” they conveyed, as reported by People. The spokesperson reassured that the Duchess is “recovering well.”

In January, the palace disclosed that Middleton had undergone abdominal surgery at the London Clinic on January 16. Her return to royal duties is scheduled post-Easter, with her current focus on recuperating at her residence in Windsor.

A statement released earlier informed the public that “Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to hospital for planned abdominal surgery.”

The surgery was reported to be successful, and she subsequently spent more than a week under hospital care.