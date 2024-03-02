Know how STIs and STDs cause infertility and tips to prevent it

STD is the short form of Sexually Transmitted Disease and STI stands for Sexually Transmitted Infections. Both these terms are usually used interchangeably. But, there is a significant difference between the two.

STDs are infections that result in a disease or illness. STIs refer to a condition where an individual has been infected without necessarily showing signs and symptoms of the disease. In other words, an individual can have an STI without necessarily having an STD.

Common examples of STIs include human papillomavirus (HPV), chlamydia, and gonorrhoea. Individuals can be infected with these diseases without necessarily showing symptoms, which means that the infections can go undetected for long periods. Examples of STDs include herpes, HIV/AIDS, and syphilis.

Untreated STIs and STDs can cause infertility. As per medical experts, problems with the fallopian tubes cause about 30% of female infertility and STDs are a common cause of what is known as tubal factor infertility.

‘Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), an infection commonly caused by STDs, can lead to tubal factor infertility as well as damage the ovaries, which can also contribute to infertility. Some STDs, such as gonorrhoea and chlamydia, can affect fertility in men and women. These often go unnoticed due to a lack of symptoms, resulting in more damage,’ said Dr Ritu Hinduja, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility in Mumbai.

‘Sexually transmitted diseases can directly or indirectly cause infertility in women and in men. When STDs are left untreated, infections can develop that cause infertility by moving up the reproductive system and spreading to the woman’s uterus, ovaries, and fallopian tubes causing damage, scarring, or inflammation. The two major causes of STD-related infertility are pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) and damage to the fallopian tubes,’ she added.

PID and tubal factor infertility:

PID is most often caused by the STDs gonorrhea or chlamydia when bacteria enter the reproductive system. Problems with the fallopian tubes are a leading cause of female infertility and such problems can be caused by STDs. 25%–35% of female infertility is due to tubal factors. If the fallopian tubes are damaged or blocked, it can result in infertility in two ways: it can prevent sperm from reaching the egg in the fallopian tube for fertilization and it can prevent a fertilized egg from entering the uterus to implant for pregnancy.

Herpes simplex virus (HSV), human papillomavirus (HPV) and syphilis can indirectly affect fertility. HSV can cause the couple to abstain from sexual intercourse, which limits the chances of becoming pregnant. HPV can cause genital warts that may take months or years to treat and some strains of HPV can also lead to cervical cancer or precancerous cells, the treatment of which can affect fertility. Syphilis if left untreated can affect infertility in women and men.

Tips to prevent STDs:

Using condoms in the correct way can lessen the chances of an STD.

Avoid sexual intercourse with anyone showing symptoms such as a rash, genital sores or discharge.

Having fewer partners and getting tested with a partner can lower the chances of contracting an STD.

Getting vaccinated can prevent catching some of the most common STDs.

Get tested to confirm the possibility of having an STD.