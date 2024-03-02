Know how to do ‘Kapalbhati Pranayama’ and its benefits

Kapalbhati Pranayama is a powerful breathing exercise. The name is derived from the Sanskrit words ‘kapal’ meaning forehead and ‘bhati’ meaning shining or illuminating. Kapalbhati Pranayama is often referred to as the ‘skull shining breath’ due to its rejuvenating effects on the mind and body.

How to Do:

Find a Comfortable Seated Position: Sit in a comfortable cross-legged position or on a chair with your spine straight and shoulders relaxed. You can place your hands on your knees in Jnana mudra (index finger and thumb touching).

Take a Deep Breath In: Begin by taking a deep breath through your nose, filling your lungs with air completely.

Exhale Forcefully: Now, exhale forcefully and quickly through your nose, while simultaneously contracting your abdominal muscles. The emphasis should be on the exhalation rather than the inhalation. Imagine as if you are forcefully expelling the air out of your nostrils.

Repeat the Process: Continue this rhythmic pattern of forceful exhalation followed by passive inhalation. Start slowly and gradually increase the pace as you become more comfortable with the practice. Aim for around 20-30 repetitions per minute.

Maintain Awareness: Throughout the practice, keep your awareness focused on your breath and the movement of your abdominal muscles. Try to avoid any unnecessary tension in your body and keep the breath flowing smoothly.

Conclude Mindfully: After practicing Kapalbhati for a few minutes, gradually slow down the pace of your breathing and return to normal breathing. Take a moment to observe the sensations in your body and the state of your mind.

Benefits:

Improves Lung Capacity: Kapalbhati Pranayama involves forceful exhalations, which help to strengthen the respiratory muscles and increase lung capacity.

Detoxifies the Body: The rapid exchange of air during Kapalbhati helps to flush out toxins from the respiratory system and purify the blood.

Boosts Digestion: This pranayama stimulates the digestive organs and promotes better digestion and assimilation of nutrients.

Enhances Mental Clarity: Kapalbhati Pranayama is known to invigorate the mind and increase mental alertness and clarity. It helps to alleviate stress and anxiety.

Tones Abdominal Muscles: The repetitive contraction of the abdominal muscles during Kapalbhati helps to tone and strengthen the core muscles.