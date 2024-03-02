Maha Shivratri 2024: Healthy fasting recipes

Mumbai: Maha Shivratri also known as ‘the Great Night of Shiva’ is a Hindu festival. It is a special day dedicated to worshipping Lord Shiva. This year, the festival will fall on March 8, 2024.

Fasting is an essential part of the Mahashivratri rituals. It is believed that by fasting on this day, one can attain the blessings of Lord Shiva and purify their mind, body, and soul.

Try these fasting recipes during this Maha Shivratri:

Sabudana Vada (Sago Fritters):

Ingredients:

1 cup sabudana (sago/tapioca pearls)

2 medium-sized boiled potatoes, mashed

1/4 cup roasted peanuts, coarsely crushed

1 tsp ginger paste

1 tsp green chili paste

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

Method:

1. Soak the sabudana in enough water to cover it for at least 3-4 hours or overnight.

2. Drain the water and mix the soaked sabudana with the mashed potatoes, crushed peanuts, ginger paste, green chili paste, cumin seeds, and salt.

3. Form the mixture into small balls or patties.

4. Heat oil in a pan and deep fry the vadas until golden brown.

5. Serve hot with chutney.

2. Kuttu ki Roti (Buckwheat Flour Flatbread):

Ingredients:

1 cup kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour)

1 boiled potato, mashed

1 green chili, chopped

Salt to taste

Water as required

Ghee (clarified butter) for cooking

Method:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the buckwheat flour, mashed potato, chopped green chili, and salt.

2. Slowly add water to form a soft dough.

3. Divide the dough into equal-sized balls.

4. Roll out each ball into a thin disc.

5. Heat a tawa (flat griddle) and cook the rotis on both sides until brown spots appear.

6. Brush each roti with ghee and serve hot with curd.

3. Sabudana Potato Tikki

Ingredients:

125 gms sabudana (tapioca pearls)

150 gms of potato: boiled, peeled and mashed

1-2 nos green chili

2 tbs peanuts, coarsely crushed

½ tbs cumin powder

1 tbs rock salt – edible and food grade, (sendha namak), which is used in all fasting food

5-6 tbs peanut oil – for pan frying

Method:

1. Rinse and then soak the sabudana pearls in water covering them for 3 to 4 hours. Soak it till it gets mashed when pressed.

2. Boil potato in a pressure cooker, the potato must be well cooked. Once boiled, peel and mash it very well in a bowl.

3. Add the sabudana and chopped green chillis to the mashed potatoes.

4. Add cumin powder and rock salt (sendha namak) as required. Mix very well.

5. Then form flat patties from the mixture.

6. Heat 2 tablespoons peanut oil in a frying pan. Place 4 to 5 sabudana tikki in the pan. Fry them on medium heat.

7. When the base is lightly browned, flip and pan fry the other side. Fry till it becomes golden and crisp.

8. Serve sabudana tikki with sweet curd or coconut chutney.

4. Satvik shakarkand (sweet potato) and Tamatar Ki Sabji

Ingredients:

2 sweet potatoes – medium-sized

5-6 tomatoes – medium-sized, finely chopped tomatoes

1 tbs cumin seeds

1-2 chopped green chilis

½ tbs black pepper powder

2-3 tbs ghee

250 ml water

coriander leaves – chopped, for garnish.

1tbs rock salt – edible and food grade, (sendha namak), which is used in all fasting food

Method:

1. Take 3-5 cups water in a pressure cooker or pressure pan. Add sweet potato and the salt. Boil the potatoes on medium heat for 2 to 3 whistles.

2. The potatoes should be just cooked. It should not become crumbly or mushy.

3. Then peel and dice them. Keep them aside.

4. Heat the oil or ghee in a pan. Add cumin seeds and let them crackle on low heat. Add the finely chopped tomatoes.

5. Sauté till they become soft, once the tomatoes have cooked completely.

6. Next add the green chili chopped, black pepper and salt as required. Mix well.

7. Add the chopped potatoes and stir to mix. Add 1 cup water and mix well.

8. Let the gravy cook for 8 to 10 minutes on a low heat, till it thickens slightly.

9. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves. Serve the Aloo ki Sabji hot with roti or poori.

5. Rajgira and rose petals kheer

Ingredients:

150 gms amaranth grain (rajgira or ramdana)

10-12 nos of rose petals

100 gms dates (soaked in water and pureed)

Cashews, blanched almonds, as per your choice

350 ml water for pressure cooking

350 ml milk

5-6 nos green cardamoms, crushed to a powder

Method:

1. Add amaranth and water. Stir very well, then cook it in the pressure cooker for 9 to 10 minutes.

2. Then stir the milk and the cooked amaranth grain mixture very well.

3. On low flame, do keep on stirring at intervals so that the kheer does not stick

4. dates purred or jaggery. Stir again and simmer the kheer for 2 minutes more.

5. Lastly, add sliced cashews and rose petals. Stir again. Serve amaranth kheer hot with poori.

6. You can garnish with some sliced almonds or cashews.